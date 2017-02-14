Zimbabwe: Four Qualify for World Cross Country Champs

FOUR athletes are set to represent the country in the upcoming IAAF World Cross Country Championships next month in Kampala, Uganda. The quartet of Wellington Varevi, Rudo Mhonderwa, Tanaka Hove and Tatenda Ndlovu earned their tickets to the World Championships when they came out tops in their respective categories at the national meet in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Varevi won the senior men 10km race in 31minutes 7.30seconds while Mhonderwa was the first to cross the finish line in the women's section with a time of 37minutes 5.31seconds.

Both Varevi and Mhonderwa are from Harare.

Hove from Manicaland romped to victory in the junior men's 8km event in 26minutes 29.12seconds and Ndlovu of Bulawayo came first in the junior women 6km race in 23minutes 24.7seconds.

In the past few years, the national association has been fielding senior athletes at the world competition but they are including the juniors this year for the event scheduled for Kampala, Uganda on March 26.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, confirmed the four will be travelling to Uganda in March.

"We are sending the top athletes from the senior men and women as well as the junior men and women. So we are sending four athletes," said Tagara.