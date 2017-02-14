Former UPND deputy spokesperson Edwin Lifwekelo has reported High Court judge Mwiinde Siavwapa to the Judicial Service Complaints Commission for alleged professional misconduct.

Lifwekelo who is now a PF member said that judge Siavwapa failed to declare interest in the matter he presided over the liquidation threatened Post Newspapers against the Zambia Revenue Authority.

He alleges that Siavwapa had given advice from the bench over a matter a party had applied to join the case as an interested party.

However, the move has been construed to have been instigated by the judge's nullification of seats for Lusaka Central held by Margaret Mwanakatwe and Nkandu Luo of Munali constituencies.

Judges have recently been opened up to question by parties for whom they pass unfavourable decisions.

Another High Court judge Sunday Nkonde is under a barrage of attacks by the Mast the successor to The Post following his being the adjudicator in the liquidation case of The Post Newspapers.

Nkonde appointed the paper's nightmare liquidator Lewis Mosho after some former employees filed a motion to wind down proceedings of the publication.