13 February 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: PF's Lifwekelo Takes On Judge Siavwapa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Former UPND deputy spokesperson Edwin Lifwekelo has reported High Court judge Mwiinde Siavwapa to the Judicial Service Complaints Commission for alleged professional misconduct.

Lifwekelo who is now a PF member said that judge Siavwapa failed to declare interest in the matter he presided over the liquidation threatened Post Newspapers against the Zambia Revenue Authority.

He alleges that Siavwapa had given advice from the bench over a matter a party had applied to join the case as an interested party.

However, the move has been construed to have been instigated by the judge's nullification of seats for Lusaka Central held by Margaret Mwanakatwe and Nkandu Luo of Munali constituencies.

Judges have recently been opened up to question by parties for whom they pass unfavourable decisions.

Another High Court judge Sunday Nkonde is under a barrage of attacks by the Mast the successor to The Post following his being the adjudicator in the liquidation case of The Post Newspapers.

Nkonde appointed the paper's nightmare liquidator Lewis Mosho after some former employees filed a motion to wind down proceedings of the publication.

Zambia

Have The Chinese Bought National Broadcaster?

State House has dismissed media reports claiming that Zambia's public broadcaster- Zambia National Broadcasting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.