13 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Catholic Bishop Stima Leads Pupils to Tree Planting in Mangochi

By Sellah Singini

Bishop of Mangochi Diocese, Montfort Stima on Saturday led learners of Kausi Primary School under Kausi Parish in a tree planting exercise which took place at the parish.

Speaking during the launch of the Mangochi Diocese tree planting exercise, Stima said it is important for primary school learners under Mangochi Diocese to take part in the tree planting exercises which will take place in each and every parish under the diocese.

"Pupils should take a leading role in protecting and safeguarding the environment by telling their parents the effects of deforestation," he said.

Stima said every parish is expected to plant 100 trees during the tree planting season urging learners at the school to take care of the planted trees to make sure they survive.

"We are going to introduce a competition in this tree planting exercise in our diocese, whereby awards will be given out to any parish which will have 100 percent tree survival rate in this planting exercise," Stima added.

Speaking in a separate interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Project Officer for Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) Patrick Kumbuyo said 2,600 trees will be planted in Mangochi Diocese where every Parish will plant 100 trees.

"Out of the 2,600 trees, 1,800 are fruit trees and 800 are indigenous trees," he said.

During the launch, Kausi Parish planted 103 trees, out of which 77 are fruit trees and 26 indigenous trees.

