Rwanda: A Special Valentine's Poem to Lovers

February 14, the most awaited day by the lovers all over the world is finally here.

To celebrate the day, Rwandan poet Olivier Tuyisenge and Swiss poetess Andrea Grieder have joined efforts to make the day memorable for lovers.

The duet has dedicated their new poem, Let Me Give You This Flower, to all the lovers as Valentine's Day gift . It talks about the moments of love.

Grieder says that the poem speaks about moments in love which touch people deeply: "Let me give you this flower as an image, is a sentence that is repeated in the poem. Love is what carries people through the ups and downs in a relationship."

"It also means that we need to give a flower to the person you love every day-that's the only way we can keep the candle of love burning," she adds.

Grieder explains that poetry and music are closely connected, that they inspire each other to create something new out of the two artistic directions.

Tuyisenge says he enjoyed the collaboration with such an experienced poet that resulted in putting out a good poem that will help society embrace love.

"I really like the melody and the message of this poem, and we dedicate it to the lovers as they celebrate the day," he added.