Kenya: Nyayo, Kasarani Closure to Hit Gor, AFC Hardest

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are set to honour a most of their 2017 SportPesa Premier League fixtures outside Nairobi.

This follows a decision by the Government to close Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums for renovations.

The two facilities, which are the country's largest, are set to be renovated in readiness for two international sporting competitions within the next one year.

The 65,000-seater Kasarani stadium will stage the 2017 IAAF World Under-18 Championships in July. Also, both Kasarani and the 30,000-seater Nyayo stadium will stage selected matches of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship in January and February 2018.

City Stadium has also been closed for renovations even though repair work is yet to start at the facility.

"For Gor Mahia and Leopards games which are classified as high risk, the alternative venues are Afraha stadium in Nakuru County and Machakos stadium," said Jack Oguda, the Kenya Premier League CEO.

Oguda added: "We shall try and squeeze in matches involving the other teams at either Camp Toyoyo grounds, Ruaraka, and Oserian grounds in Naivasha."

Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti has confirmed that renovation works have started at the stadiums and will last six months. "The contractor is already on site. We are laying the warm-up track, tarmac and tartan at both facilities," he said.

Matches involving Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards traditionally attract huge crowds, and have on most occasions been staged in Nairobi, although the two teams occasionally hold matches in Kisumu and Mumias.