Masvingo — A Chivi man allegedly went berserk over the weekend and fatally struck his wife and stepson with an axe before hanging himself, following a dispute over infidelity. Lovemore Gwatipedza reportedly killed his wife Kudzai Matsa and his stepson Partson Manhungiri of Marembwa Village in Madyangove Communal Lands. He struck both of them on the neck.

After killing his wife and stepson, Gwatipedza hanged himself with a wire.

The deceased's bodies were discovered by a curious neighbour on Saturday morning, who paid a visit after noticing that the homestead appeared to be deserted.

Acting Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the bodies of the trio were taken to Chivi District Hospital for post-mortem.

"We are still investigating the case to establish what caused the tragic incident," he said.

Asst Insp Dhewa said police found a blood-stained axe and knife at Gwatipedza's home. It is alleged that last Friday night, neighbours heard Gwatipedza involved in a heated argument with his wife. He accused her of having extra-marital affairs with several men in the village and it is suspected that he then proceeded to kill her and the stepson.

The neighbour who visited the homestead peeped through a broken window after he had called Gwatipedza's name and got no response.

Gwatipedza's lifeless body was hanging on a roof truss, while the wife and stepson were lying dead in a pool of blood. A report was made to the village head who alerted the police.