NORTON MP, Temba Mliswa, said his return to parliament has forced President Robert Mugabe to recognize and respect him.

In October last year, Mliswa made a dramatic comeback to the house of assembly after polling 8 927 votes against Zanu PF's Ronald Chindeza who harvested 6 192 votes in a by-election.

The seat was previously held by Chris Mutsvangwa who was expelled from government and Zanu PF.

The former Zanu PF's Mashonaland west provincial chairman (Mliswa) was also fired from the party before he was subsequently recalled from parliament where he was representing Hurungwe West.

Mugabe accused Mliswa of fanning factionalism through working with a group which wanted to "kill" him.

Mliswa's re-election came after he was beaten by Keith Guza of Zanu PF against whom he contested in the Hurungwe West house of assembly by-election in June last year.

Addressing Norton Development Association (NORDA) at Ngoni Community Hall in Norton, Mliswa said his beef with President Mugabe was eroded by his return to parliament.

He said that was so because he (Mliswa), as an MP, was now contributing to national development.

"The country's President calls me honorable Mliswa and I call him your Excellency, despite our well-publicized political fallout," said Mliswa while urging NORDA members to distinguish between politics and development.

The vocal law maker said he was going to steer more debates in parliament with the aim of shaping "our" national politics and development.

"From time to time, you will read a lot about Temba having insulted this or that political leader. It is my right to do so, the same as you have the same right.

"What is important is to know the platform for politics, and keep it separate from the development agenda," he said.