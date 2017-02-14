Photo: Daily News

Tanzanian ruling party, CCM members.

Arusha — CCM in Arusha Region has already started to lay down strategies aimed at winning the next General Election scheduled for October 2020 by expunging more than 1,500 former party members believed to have betrayed the party in the 2015 polls.

The over 1,520 alleged betrayers include an exclusive list of former top brass in the ruling party, among them Mr Mathias Manga and Julius Mungure both members of the National Executive Committee in Arusha- Rural and Meru District respectively.

There is also the CCM party chairman for Arusha, Dr Wilfred Soilel, the Chairperson of Union of Women in Tanzania (UWT) arm of the party and Special Seat councillor for Karatu, Ms Sebastiana Masai, as well as the member of political committee for Meru, Mr William Ndewoya Sarakikya.

Overall there are 769 deleted members from Meru District; 254 members from Ngorongoro, 202 from Monduli, 172 from Arusha; 64 from Longido and 58 from Arumeru. Karatu has submitted only one alleged betrayer, totalling to 1,520 Judas from all over the region.

The Acting Regional CCM Secretary for Arusha, Mr Omar Davies Billaly, said the party was in preparation for the 2020 polls and that they were not about to keep carrying forward members who have proved to be liabilities during the previous elections of 2015 when the ruling party lost terribly in a number of areas in Arusha.

"We lost 36 wards out of the existing 161 wards of Arusha Region," he said adding that though the lost precincts accounted for just 22 percent of the total area, the ruling party was not about to take the loss easily.

Mr Billaly pointed out that, some of the chucked-out members voted towards the opposition or at least supported them in the 2015 elections and their betrayal caused the ruling party to lose nine wards in Arumeru, 6 wards in Karatu, 12 wards in Longido, 4 wards in Ngorongoro and 3 wards in Monduli.