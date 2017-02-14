She was one of the best team player for the Malawi Queens with great skills on the pitch. Her playing partner Mary Waya and Coach Griffin Zagalo Sayenda once described her as a true legend of the game. Emma Mzagada was once regarded as an influential figure but now feels to have been used and dumped.

Mzagada has been ill since 2009 and her health has deteriorated to an extent that she can no longer force herself to the hospital.

The former Queens international told Nyasa Times that she was once diagnised with Tuberculosis but her condition has not changed despite receiving treatment.]

She also underwent a surgery at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital to remove abnormal swelling on her thigh after help by well-wishers.

"Doctors suspect that I might have cancer of the leg because I have had a swollen leg since playing days. However, since the death of my mother a few years ago, life has been tough to me because I cannot afford to go for proper examination and medication.

"All I need now is for well wishers to support me so that I can go for proper check-up. I have 3 kids whom I look after and I can no longer give them the support they deserve since am grounded," said Mzagada while shading tears.

Asked if Netball Association of Malawi was informed of her condition, Mzagada said that's none of her concern because she felt she is one of those to have been used and dumped by them.

"Why should I panic when they (NAM) no longer have the desire to check on former players? It's unfortunate that we have an association that doesn't care for former players. Mind you, during our playing days, we used to play for the love of the country and they (NAM) knows that. Am not bitter with them because I know they have their own priorities too," said Mzagada.

For 14 years between 1995 and 2009 Mzagada diligently served the Malawi Queens as a top-notch shooter winning numerous individual awards, including the 'NETBALL Player of the Year' accolade six times in a row from 2000.

Mzagada stays in Chilomoni township in the city of Blantyre.