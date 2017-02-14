Tanzania: Mark All Prisons Land Boundaries - PM

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed Commissioner General of Prisons (CGP), Dr Juma Malewa, to supervise demarcation of all land belonging to the Prisons Department countrywide to make sure they have physical boarder markings.

Premier Majaliwa issued the directives yesterday during a meeting he organised in his office in Dodoma between the new prisons chief executive and his subordinate officers, notably those responsible with agriculture and industries from all regions in the country.

"A good number of our prisons are located in unsurveyed areas. Some of these areas are embroiled in conflicts because the public has encroached on Prisons land. We must survey the areas and put up physical boundary marks," Prime Minister Majaliwa stressed. The premier also pointed out that the Prison department has large farmlands which have also not been surveyed, making it easier for the public to carry out cultivation in the farmlands.

"I know that Prison Department has large tracks of farmland which have not been surveyed. Every RPO is a member of the regional safety and security committee ... use land surveyors from your councils and make sure that these land areas receive title deeds," he stressed.

The premier said it was high time that the department lists opportunities available and decided the best way forward in development the areas and becoming independent.

"If it's agriculture, livestock or electricity production ... you must decide so we can figure out the best opportunity that can be attractive to investors but the most important thing is to ensure the land has valid documents," he noted.

Mr Majaliwa said there were some Prisons that were very popular in agriculture production but none of them owns even a tractor, saying "agriculture technology has changed we must move to modern ways of farming."

Speaking on Livestock and fisheries, Mr Majaliwa directed the Prisons Department to use its expertise to train prisoners so they can use the knowledge and skills gained when they complete serving their jail terms. "I have visited Nanenane and Sabasaba grounds and saw chicken coops constructed on top of fish dams.

This means that chicken waste is food for the fish," he added. The premier asked Dr Malewa to figure out the possibility of putting up workshops in every prison so that prisoners can be put to work.

"I have visited Isanga Prison and saw doors that did not have locks and because there is no workshop they had to get a locksmith from outside. With a fully functioning workshop complete with electricity supply, there will not be a need to get someone from outside the Prison buildings," he explained.

Speaking on lack of residential housing units for Prison Officers, Premier Majaliwa directed the Prison department to make use of available resources including human and natural resources to make bricks.

"Instead of depending on tendering process make use of the type of sand available and make bricks including the hydraform bricks, you would have reduced the huge work that would have gone into building the houses by a large per cent," he noted.