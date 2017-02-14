AS Zimbabwe gears towards the 2018 elections, the United Nations must "prepare the ground" for a supported government that will take over from "failed" president Robert Mugabe, Zimbabweans based in the UK have said.

In a petition sent to the UN, Zim Vigil, a London-based activist group, said it was high time the UN prepared for the post Mugabe crisis.

"With mounting unrest in Zimbabwe, we urge you to appoint a Special Representative to prepare the ground for a UN Transitional Authority to take over from the failed Mugabe regime," read the petition.

It added, "We look to the Special Representative to initiate comprehensive negotiations so that the UN Transitional Authority can assume control of Zimbabwe's administrative structures - foreign affairs, defence, security, finance and communications - to ensure a level playing field conducive for credible national elections."

According to the Vigil, the petition was based on suggestions by the activist group "supporter Clifford Mashiri, an academic and former Zimbabwean diplomat who, sadly, died last year".

"The petition has been signed by thousands of people who have passed by our protest outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London on Saturdays," said the Vigil in a statement.

According to the statement, the Vigil will be running a new petition urging the Southern African Development Community to engage more closely with the Zimbabwe problem and ensure free and fair elections in 2018.

"The success of the West African Economic Community in peacefully removing the reluctant loser of the recent Gambian presidential election showed how lacking our own regional organisation has been in dealing with Mugabe," said the Vigil.

"Why do we want outside intervention when we are told that discussions about a coalition to oppose Mugabe in the elections are still on course despite the split in Mujuru's party?

"To us the key issue is the election modalities and we are not convinced by the progress claimed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The old order is going. Even the Angolan kleptocrat dos Santos has said he is now stepping down. Kabila of the DRC is on his last legs and Zuma himself appears doomed. But if we wait until Mugabe is the last man standing, what will be left of Zimbabwe?"