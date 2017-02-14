Ninety-seven names of suspected drug barons were yesterday handed over to newly appointed Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) Commissioner General Rogers Sianga.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda presented the names as Commander of the Special Police Zone Simon Sirro revealed that the law enforcers have so far netted 311 suspects with 544 pellets of heroin and cocaine as well as five sacks, 438 bundles and 37 pellets of bhang.

Commissioner of Police Sirro also hinted that 45 out of the individuals whom the RC recently summoned at the Central Police Station had not reported for questioning, stressing that police will look out for them. "The new list is a groundshaker as it includes kingpins involved in narcotics from the Second Phase Government under President Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

These people used to import between 2,000 and 5,000 kilogrammes of narcotics for transit and supply in the local market. "There are also children of public leaders who are not directly involved in the illegal trade, but used their positions to abet passing of the narcotics at airports for commissions," charged Mr Makonda, adding that the new list includes politicians, religious leaders and businesspersons. He said yesterday's listing was the third of the seven catalogues pending release.

According to Mr Makonda, there are currently 27 out of 50 unofficial docks along the Indian Ocean coast used to transit banned substances.

"We are also aware of 200 houses, some of which are owned by politicians as well as 67 hotels, 20 night clubs and 107 jobless corners which are notorious for hosting drug dealers and users," he disclosed, lashing at the mushrooming bureux de change in Dar es Salaam, currently at over 200, some of which are used to cleanse drug barons' ill-gotten money.

"The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has put a limit of 100,000 US dollars on transactions per day but some bureaus transact up to three million dollars (over 6bn/), which is questionable ... we need as well to restrict the amount money one is allowed to ship out of the country, if the war against drugs has to succeed," charged the RC. The RC belittled the critics of his approach in the fight against drugs, describing them as people who have in one way or another benefited from the illegal trade.

"Parents and relatives of people who have been affected by the drugs understand the pain. I will not stop the fight against people bent on destroying the young generation and the country's workforce," he vowed.

According to the RC, it is estimated that between 10 and 15 kilogrammes of cocaine and heroin are consumed in Dar es Salaam daily. Commander Sirro explained that the police have conducted crackdowns on dealers, peddlers and users during the past three weeks.

The clampdown team includes Deputy Dar es Salaam Regional Crime Officer, officials from the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services, Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) as well as officials from the RC office.

Former drugs addict and local artiste Khaleed Mohammed alias TID and two young girls from a sober house in Kigamboni gave a chilling testimony of how they got involved in drug abuse before they decided to quit. TID admitted to have gone wrong and asked his family to forgive him now that he has reformed, pledging to play a positive role in fighting the use and trade of illicit drugs.

"Drug use is a public disaster; I want to become a good example now ... imagine if my son Jamal followed my steps, what legacy would I leave for myself and the local music industry," he regretted.

He was nevertheless happy that his recent arrest and eventual arraignment before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court had played a positive role in transforming him.