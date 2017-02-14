South Africa: SABC Committee to Consider Responses to Interim Report

Parliament's ad hoc committee looking into the fitness of the SABC board will on Tuesday start discussing the responses to its interim report.

The committee had almost completed its work. It adopted a final draft report on January 27.

The document was sent to the SABC, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and former SABC board chairpersons Dr Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala, as requested.

It was made available to the public through Parliament's website.

Public submissions on the draft report close on Thursday. The committee hoped to conclude its work by February 22, before submitting its report to the National Assembly.

During its last meeting, the committee resolved to finalise the draft report without including any recommendations, until those implicated had been given a chance to respond.

