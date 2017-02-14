Nigeria: Group Raises the Alarm Over Plot to Undermine Buhari's Presidency

Photo: Vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Northern Patriotic Assembly yesterday raised the alarm over what it said were plots by some individuals to exploit President Muhammadu Buhari's health saga through paid protests and media propaganda, and thereby undermine Buhari's Presidency.

At a state of the nation world press conference in Abuja, national president of the group, Hon Kwuanu Terrence, said President Muhammadu Buhari's health saga has been grossly exploited to further undermine the stability of the country.

He said President Buhari clearly, in keeping with the constitution, wrote to the National Assembly that he was proceeding on a medical leave, adding that the President further communicated with the National Assembly when he has to, upon the advice of his doctors, stay back longer than he initially anticipated.

Terrence said tragically, since the first letter announcing President Buhari's holiday there has been too much of efforts deployed to making him look incapable in staying on in office and to consequently edge him out.