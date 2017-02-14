14 February 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Group Raises the Alarm Over Plot to Undermine Buhari's Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Michael Oche

The Northern Patriotic Assembly yesterday raised the alarm over what it said were plots by some individuals to exploit President Muhammadu Buhari's health saga through paid protests and media propaganda, and thereby undermine Buhari's Presidency.

At a state of the nation world press conference in Abuja, national president of the group, Hon Kwuanu Terrence, said President Muhammadu Buhari's health saga has been grossly exploited to further undermine the stability of the country.

He said President Buhari clearly, in keeping with the constitution, wrote to the National Assembly that he was proceeding on a medical leave, adding that the President further communicated with the National Assembly when he has to, upon the advice of his doctors, stay back longer than he initially anticipated.

Terrence said tragically, since the first letter announcing President Buhari's holiday there has been too much of efforts deployed to making him look incapable in staying on in office and to consequently edge him out.

Nigeria

Buhari Will Be Home Soon, Says Presidency

The Presidency has alerted Nigerians on the possible return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London any moment from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.