13 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Lauds Sudanese Woman General Union

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has lauded the outstanding role being played by the Sudanese Woman General Union to s7upport the country's political, economic and social issues.

This came when the President met, Monday, at the Republican Palace, a delegation of the Woman Union headed by Mariam Osman Jessor.

The delegation Chairwoman said in press statements that they briefed President Al-Basher on the plans and program being implemented by the union in all fields besides the empowerment and support of woman via Al-Amal Micro Finance Institution.

Sudan

WFP Reviews Food Rations in South Darfur Camps

On Monday, representatives of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) discussed the recent re-classification of food rations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.