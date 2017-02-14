Sudan: Two Displaced Injured in West Darfur Robbery

El Geneina — Two residents of Kerending camp in El Geneina locality in West Darfur were seriously injured in an armed robbery on Saturday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, the brother of one of the victims reported that his brother Ishag Newton and his colleague El Tijani Ibrahim were attacked near the camp.

"They are both working at a battery loading shop at El Geneina Market. They were returning to the camp on Saturday evening when two gunmen blocked their way," he said.

"They fired three shots at my brother's legs and stabbed his colleague with a knife, after which they took their laptops and mobile telephones, and fled to an unknown destination."

The victims were taken to the hospital, after reporting the incident to the police in El Geneina.