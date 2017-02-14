Somalia: Shock As Jangali Plans to Transfer Airspace Control

People in Mogadishu have reacted to the decision by the aviation minister Ali Ahmed Jama Jangali to transfer the country's air control to foreign Nations, including nighbouring states.

A section of the public who spoke to Radio Shabelle have vehemently slammed the minister's plan, and called on President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to stop the illegal move.

"It's unexceptionable and unlawful our airspace to be handed over to Ethiopia , Kenya, Djibouti and Mauritius since Somalia is a sovereignty state, capable of controlling its air," said a Mogadishu resident.

This public outrage comes as the caretaker minister is in Canada for talks with Ethiopia , Kenya, Djibouti and Mauritius over the transfer of Somalia's airspace control, sources said.