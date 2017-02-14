14 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Songwe Crafts Strategies for Improved Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Harriet Kiama

Songwe — Songwe Region has crafted strategies to improve education in terms of performance and teaching, it has been revealed. Songwe Regional Commissioner (RC) Chiku Galawa said here that she is not pleased with last year's Form Four examination results and the new region's administration "is working hard to change the situation."

The region took the 20th position out of 32 regions in last year's Form Four results. "We have already started making an evaluation to establish the reasons of our region's low performance in examinations," she said.

According to Galawa, the performance of each district in the region with percentage of results in brackets is as follows: Tunduma (68.7 per cent), Mbozi (53 per cent), Momba (52.7 per cent), Ileje (50 per cent) and Songwe (40 percent).

"The fact that our region is new, these results are not bad compared to that of Standard Seven results in which our region took the last position among the 31 regions," in the country.

"We are working to improve the education standard in primary schools by boosting performance and teaching," she said.

Tanzania

Ruling Party Devises Winning Strategy for 2020 Polls

CCM in Arusha Region has already started to lay down strategies aimed at winning the next General Election scheduled for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.