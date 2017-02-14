Tanzania: Songwe Crafts Strategies for Improved Education

Songwe — Songwe Region has crafted strategies to improve education in terms of performance and teaching, it has been revealed. Songwe Regional Commissioner (RC) Chiku Galawa said here that she is not pleased with last year's Form Four examination results and the new region's administration "is working hard to change the situation."

The region took the 20th position out of 32 regions in last year's Form Four results. "We have already started making an evaluation to establish the reasons of our region's low performance in examinations," she said.

According to Galawa, the performance of each district in the region with percentage of results in brackets is as follows: Tunduma (68.7 per cent), Mbozi (53 per cent), Momba (52.7 per cent), Ileje (50 per cent) and Songwe (40 percent).

"The fact that our region is new, these results are not bad compared to that of Standard Seven results in which our region took the last position among the 31 regions," in the country.

"We are working to improve the education standard in primary schools by boosting performance and teaching," she said.