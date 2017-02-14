14 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Moroto Woman MP Dies in Denmark

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Independent
Parliament in session.
By Steven Ariong

The Moroto District Woman Member of Parliament, Logiel Annie has died.

Ms Logiel died on Tuesday morning in Denmark, according to her family and parliament.

"It's true she has died. She had tumor on the brain and went to Denmark for a surgery but did not make it," said Mr Chris Obore, Parliament's Communications director.

Details on when the body will be flown back to Uganda and funeral arrangements, he says, will be announced in due course.

News of her death has paralysed government activities in Moroto District, the constituency she represented in the 10th Parliament.

Ms Logiel was a first-time legislator, having won the February 2016 elections.

Moroto District chairman Andrew Napaja said he was shocked and saddened by the lawmaker's passing on.

The deceased, he said, supported many development projects in the district.

"Her death is unfortunate; she was a true leader," said Mr Kwokito Jakchan, the Moroto chief administrative officer.

MP Logiel was paying tuition for about 100 students and some of them collapsed upon hearing news of the demise of their benefactor.

Sarah Nagiro, one of the beneficiaries, said "I do not know my next move because the late was her strength".

Uganda

South African Side Baroka Parts Ways With Massa, Aucho

Uganda Cranes captain Geoffrey Massa and midfielder Khalid Aucho will start the new year looking for new clubs. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.