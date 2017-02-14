The Moroto District Woman Member of Parliament, Logiel Annie has died.

Ms Logiel died on Tuesday morning in Denmark, according to her family and parliament.

"It's true she has died. She had tumor on the brain and went to Denmark for a surgery but did not make it," said Mr Chris Obore, Parliament's Communications director.

Details on when the body will be flown back to Uganda and funeral arrangements, he says, will be announced in due course.

News of her death has paralysed government activities in Moroto District, the constituency she represented in the 10th Parliament.

Ms Logiel was a first-time legislator, having won the February 2016 elections.

Moroto District chairman Andrew Napaja said he was shocked and saddened by the lawmaker's passing on.

The deceased, he said, supported many development projects in the district.

"Her death is unfortunate; she was a true leader," said Mr Kwokito Jakchan, the Moroto chief administrative officer.

MP Logiel was paying tuition for about 100 students and some of them collapsed upon hearing news of the demise of their benefactor.

Sarah Nagiro, one of the beneficiaries, said "I do not know my next move because the late was her strength".