13 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Nigerian Bello's Wanderers Contract Talks Stall

By Green Muheya

The future of Nigerian striker, Amos Bello, at Be Forward Wanderers is in doubt over stalled contract renewal talks between the two parties.

Bello is understood to be demanding record wage and parity with the club's top players.

Wanderers' vice-Chairperson, Gift Mkandawire, Monday admitted that Bello, who scored three goals in all competitions last season, was making difficult demands.

"We want to renew his contract but we are struggling as he is making all sorts of demands," said Mkandawire, who is responsible for players' contracts at the Lali Lubani Road.

The talks have stalled after a star midfielder, Joseph Kamwendo, tendered his resignation letter over alleged unfulfilled contractual obligations.

Reports suggest that Bello, a hard-working striker good at taking on defenders, was eyeing a move to South Africa's First Division side, Black Leopards.

The Nigerian, whose finishing is suspect, admitted that he had hit problems in his attempt to remain at Lali Lubani Road.

He denied making big demands, saying some club officials are making up inflated figures.

"I hope this gets sorted soon," he said. "I want to get it right."

