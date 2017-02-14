Uganda: UCC Cracks Down On Noisy Establishment As Owners Cry Foul

Kampala — The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has started its operation on cracking down illegal public broadcasters.

The body, charged with regulating the communications sector started its operation in Kampala Metropolitan where its enforcement officers confiscated public address systems in Makindye and in the neighbouring areas.

Mr Paul Mukasa, the manager content Regulations at UCC, said; "there is no provision claiming them [such broadcasters]. They have been ceased under the law."

Public broadcasters include; Megaphones erected on trees or poles, which are used to broadcast messages in localized areas and operate like community radio stations running among others, announcements, talk shows and adverts.

In a public notice issued in the in the press last week, UCC ordered outdoor community broadcasters to cease operations immediately, warning the operators and owners, that such forms of communication or broadcasting are illegal.

The Uganda Communications Act, Section 26 (1) stipulates that "A person shall not install or operate a television station, radio station, or any related broadcasting apparatus without a license issued by the Commission".

Mr Kin Kariisa, the Chair of National Association of Broadcasters of Uganda (NAB-U), said last week after the notice, that "the development is welcome because it sanitizes the broadcasting industry."

The move however, left scores cursing the body's officials for what they called "mishandling them and acting out of the precincts of the law."

Meanwhile, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director, Ms Jenniffer Musisi, on Monday met bar owners to iron out their differences, following a similar operation that was conducted on bars last week.

The KCCA enforcement officers confiscated sound system and closed at least three bars over noise pollution in line with both National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Noise Standards and Control Regulations 2003 and Kampala City Council Maintenance of Law and Order 2006.

The law requires that owners of bars should not play music above 45 decibels during the night and 60 decibels in the day.

'So we are implementing the law as it is now. You cannot say because I started earlier so it does not affect me,"Ms Musisi told the bar owners.

She warned that the authority would be forced to use tough measure on the defiant bar owners.

The bar owners, however, said KCCA has to revisit their regulation before effecting; arguing that an open bar has been given a different kind of atmosphere to its clients.

'We want even the rules and regulations to be different for open bars and even those for closed bars. If they can give us some solutions how we can reduce or control the sound in open bar areas," Mr Bhupendra Kamara, the General Manager , Speke Hotel said.