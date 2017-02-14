13 February 2017

Zambia: Lusaka-Based Plastic Recycling Firm Shut for Exposing Workers to Harm

By Peter Adamu

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has closed a company in Lusaka's Makeni area for subjecting its workers to hazardous working conditions and polluting the environment.

Sabstic Limited which is specialised in recycling plastics was shut on Friday after a night raid by ZEMA inspectors.

The company further had its director arrested for repeatedly disobeying ZEMA orders to comply with environmental concerns raised by the agency.

ZEMA director general John Msimuko disclosed that ZEMA acted after receiving frequent complaints from the community about the fumes emanating from Sabstic and the indiscriminate disposing off of plastics that posed a health concern.

"We have been following this issue for quite sometime and after the complaints we repeatedly got from the surrounding community, our officers were sent to the company premises several times and discovered that even workers were working without the necessary protective gear," he said.

"We then wrote to the company management advising them that we had suspended their operating license until they put in place the measures we had recommended but we were disobeyed."

He said ZEMA was left without any option but close down the company.

"This matter is proceeding to court because we have further discovered that the same company has completely gone against the conditions under which they were given their operating license," Msimuko added.

"We don't take pride in closing down companies but the business community must abide by the laws governing environmental issues around the areas they operate in."

