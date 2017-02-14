13 February 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Farmers Appeal for Pesticides Against Worms

By Lugeretzia Kooper

COMMUNAL farmers in the Zambezi region's Linyanti constituency have appealed to government for pesticides to combat the armyworm outbreak.

The farmers claim that the outlet where they usually bought pesticides has run out of stock. Linyanti constituency councillor Cletius Sipapela told The Nambian yesterday that the situation had become very serious, and called on goverment to intervene. Sipapela said about 80% of the farmers in the constituency were affected.

"The situation needs to be adressed before it gets out of hand. Locally, there are no pesticides available, so farmers are struggling with these worms," he stated.

Sipapela noted that farmers were even willing to buy pesticides from the agricultural ministry, if the ministry had any available.

"If the line ministry makes the needed pesticides available, some farmers are willing to buy from them," he said, adding that there were also famers who could not afford the pesticides.

Echoing Sipapela's sentiments, Mulopo Mulopo, a Linyanti constituency farmer, yesterday said the worms were overrunning the area, and that government should assist.

"The situation is getting out of hand because there are no pesticides available for us to buy in the region, so we need assistance from the goverment in that regard," Mulopo stated.

