13 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: UK Wants to Contribute to Agriculture in Huambo

Huambo — The British embassy intends to contribute to the development of agriculture in the central Huambo province in the near future, through the implementation of various projects, British Baroness Lindsay Northover said on Sunday.

Lindsay Northover, a special envoy of the British prime minister, for trade with Angola, acknowledged the local agricultural potential, adding that her government's support would increase people's access to agriculture.

She informed that UK will work with Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and the Veterinary Research Institute, in order to meet the needs of their concerns.

The British baroness, who arrived in the province on Sunday, will continue her work until this Monday.

