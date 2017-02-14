Minister of education, arts and culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa officially launched the 'Omutete Wokaholo' migrant labour exhibition at the Katutura Community Arts Centre (KCAC) recently.

The exhibition is a collaborative partnership between the Museums Association of Namibia (MAN), the embassy of Finland and the KCAC.

Omutete means 'a queue' in the Oshindonga vernacular and okaholo is a word that the migrant workers from the north used, referring to an identification disc that was hung around the migrants' necks.

The exhibition shows the humiliation migrant workers went through and what the system meant for these workers and the prison-like conditions the migrant workers endured at the hands of the system.

Speaking at the launch, Hanse-Himarwa said in an era of cellphones and Facebook, many young people feel museums are boring. "Often the young people are right to say that museums are boring because most museums are just displaying dust," she said.

Hanse-Himarwa also said museums don't always tell the stories of the local people but this launch was somewhat different because it has an illustrative nature in pictures of what happened over the years.

"The strength of the exhibition shows the ways in which workers' protests contributed to our liberation struggle." Hanse-Himarwa added that the exhibition will help in remembering those who lost their lives during the colonial era.

MAN said they hope that with this exhibition more people will come forward with their memories of the migrant labour system and that it will encourage the support for a migrant labour museum.

The exhibition is currently on display at the KCAC.