Uganda: Parliament to Vet Ambassadors, Kyabazinga Not On List

The Parliamentary Appointments Committee convenes today to vet the recently appointed ambassadors and their deputies.
The committee chaired by the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga will also vet the nominee for state minister of works General Edward Katumba Wamala.
However, the name of the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula IV is not on the list of those scheduled to be vetted by the committee.
The announcement of the Kyabazinga's appointment last month sparked uproar among Busoga loyalists and political analysts who argue that it is unconstitutional for a king or cultural leader to get involved in politics.
President Yoweri Museveni on the weekend defended his nomination of the Busoga king as an ambassador in his office.
"I have seen some people criticize my recent decision to name Kyabazinga William Gabula a Special Ambassador in the Office of the President. As someone who was involved in restoration of kingdoms, I know the laws governing them. I know where a cultural leader can contribute to Uganda without interfering with the law," he said
Among those to undergo vetting is former defence minister Dr Kiyonga Chrispus who has been designated to head the mission in Beijing-China.
The others are, former Karamoja state minister Barbrah Nekesa Oundo who is to head the mission in South Africa, and former opposition Democratic Party national chairperson Mohammad Baswale Kezaala who was appointed deputy ambassador in a yet to be identified country.
This is the list that the president sent last month to Parliament for consideration and approval.
1. Brig. Ronnie Balya Juba
2. Kibedi Zake Wanume Copenhagen
3. James Kinobe Khartoum
4. Prof. Sam Turyamuhika Mogadishu
5. Mubiru Stephen Ankara
6. James Mbahimba Kinshasa
7. Onyanga Aparr Christopher Geneva
8. Nelson Ocegere Abuja
9. Dr. Kiyonga Chrispus Beijing
10. Hyuha Samali Dorothy Kuala Lumpur
11. Woneka Oliver Kigali
12. Sam Male Cairo
13. Olwa Johnson Agara Moscow
14. Nimisha Jayant Madhvani Abu Dhabi
15. Nduhuura Richard Paris
16. Nsambu Alintuma Algiers
17. Betty Akech Okullu Tokyo
18. Katende Mull Sebujja Washington
19. Maj. Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza Bujumbura
20. Moto Julius Peter London
21. Blaak Mirjam Brussels
22. Solomon Rutega Guangzhou
23. Grace Akello New Delhi
24. Phoebe Otaala Nairobi
25. Tibaleka Marcel Berlin
26. Napeyok Elizabeth Paula Rome
27. Dr. Kisuule Ahmed Riyadh
28. Rebecca Otengo Addis Ababa
29. Ruth Aceng Ottawa
30. Prof. Joyce Kikafunda Canberra
31. Nekesa Barbara Oundo South Africa
32. Dr. Ssemuddu Yahaya Tehran
33. Ayebare Adonia New York
34. Richard Kabonero T. Dar es Salaam
35. His Highness Gabula William Ambassador - Special
Duties - Office of the President
Deputy Ambassadors
1. Ocula Michael
2. Mohammed Kezaala