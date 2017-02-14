Uganda: Parliament to Vet Ambassadors, Kyabazinga Not On List

The Parliamentary Appointments Committee convenes today to vet the recently appointed ambassadors and their deputies.

The committee chaired by the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga will also vet the nominee for state minister of works General Edward Katumba Wamala.

However, the name of the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula IV is not on the list of those scheduled to be vetted by the committee.

The announcement of the Kyabazinga's appointment last month sparked uproar among Busoga loyalists and political analysts who argue that it is unconstitutional for a king or cultural leader to get involved in politics.

President Yoweri Museveni on the weekend defended his nomination of the Busoga king as an ambassador in his office.

"I have seen some people criticize my recent decision to name Kyabazinga William Gabula a Special Ambassador in the Office of the President. As someone who was involved in restoration of kingdoms, I know the laws governing them. I know where a cultural leader can contribute to Uganda without interfering with the law," he said

Among those to undergo vetting is former defence minister Dr Kiyonga Chrispus who has been designated to head the mission in Beijing-China.

The others are, former Karamoja state minister Barbrah Nekesa Oundo who is to head the mission in South Africa, and former opposition Democratic Party national chairperson Mohammad Baswale Kezaala who was appointed deputy ambassador in a yet to be identified country.

This is the list that the president sent last month to Parliament for consideration and approval.

1. Brig. Ronnie Balya Juba

2. Kibedi Zake Wanume Copenhagen

3. James Kinobe Khartoum

4. Prof. Sam Turyamuhika Mogadishu

5. Mubiru Stephen Ankara

6. James Mbahimba Kinshasa

7. Onyanga Aparr Christopher Geneva

8. Nelson Ocegere Abuja

9. Dr. Kiyonga Chrispus Beijing

10. Hyuha Samali Dorothy Kuala Lumpur

11. Woneka Oliver Kigali

12. Sam Male Cairo

13. Olwa Johnson Agara Moscow

14. Nimisha Jayant Madhvani Abu Dhabi

15. Nduhuura Richard Paris

16. Nsambu Alintuma Algiers

17. Betty Akech Okullu Tokyo

18. Katende Mull Sebujja Washington

19. Maj. Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza Bujumbura

20. Moto Julius Peter London

21. Blaak Mirjam Brussels

22. Solomon Rutega Guangzhou

23. Grace Akello New Delhi

24. Phoebe Otaala Nairobi

25. Tibaleka Marcel Berlin

26. Napeyok Elizabeth Paula Rome

27. Dr. Kisuule Ahmed Riyadh

28. Rebecca Otengo Addis Ababa

29. Ruth Aceng Ottawa

30. Prof. Joyce Kikafunda Canberra

31. Nekesa Barbara Oundo South Africa

32. Dr. Ssemuddu Yahaya Tehran

33. Ayebare Adonia New York

34. Richard Kabonero T. Dar es Salaam

35. His Highness Gabula William Ambassador - Special

Duties - Office of the President

Deputy Ambassadors

1. Ocula Michael

2. Mohammed Kezaala