13 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo Inauguration Set for 22 February

The newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo will be inaugurated on the 22 of February according to a statement from the Villa Somalia .

The ceremony is currently been organised by 6 member committe that includes Internal Security and Finance Ministers to ensure a smooth event in the capital Mogadishu.

The inauguration of the eight president of Somalia will be broadcasted live by the state run television SNTV.

Farmaajo was elected the new President after inseating Hassan Sheikh Mohamud last Wednesday.

