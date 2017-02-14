THE Damara king's council and its leader Justus //Garoëb are waiting for President Hage Geingob's apology for snubbing last November's Damara unity festival at Okombahe after he had initially accepted the invitation.

State House press secretary Albertus Aochamub last week said Geingob did not attend the festival because //Garoëb was not recognised under the relevant Namibian laws as a traditional leader.

Aochamub also said //Garoëb has an obligation to officially apply for chieftainship through the rural development ministry.

Only when these requirements were met would President Geingob grant recognition within the confines of the law.

"No favours are granted or any discrimination exists due to political or any other consideration," Aochamub said.

In an official response last week, the Damara king's council's secretary general, Abner Xoagub, said since they had not received a response from the President's office on why he had turned down the invitation at the last minute, it was common practice and protocol to apologise. Damaras and all Namibians have drawn their own conclusions over the presidential position because of the absence of any official reply and apology, Xoagub stressed.

He questioned how Geingob could not be aware of //Garoëb's status when the President addressed traditional authority council meetings, of which //Garoëb was not part, on top of the fact that the Office of the President has been provided with a list of the names of recognised traditional leaders.

"We are all aware that His Royal Highness King /Uruhe Justus //Garoëb retired from politics in 2015. There are six recognised traditional chiefs nominated and recommended by the Damara king and the Damara king's council.

"We are also aware of the legal directives within the Traditional Authorities Act that the act does not make any provision for the recognition of kings and queens or paramount chiefs," he stated.

As for an investigation into the merits of //Garoëb's status, Xoagub asked for a directive from Geingob - not via social media or the newspapers.

"We will not degrade or devalue our king to a chief. To please who?" he asked, adding that there was a difference between a chief and a king as per Damara supreme customary law.

"The absolute majority of the Damaras recognise and respect King //Garoëb as the incumbent king of the Damaras, and his reign is legitimised and ascertained in the self-stating supreme customary law of the Damaras," Xoagub noted.

Since President Geingob first accepted and then abruptly cancelled his acceptance of the invitation at the last minute to attend the annual festival last November, rumour has swirled that the decision was political - that the festival was seen as a United Democratic Front (UDF) platform, and not a cultural celebration. Others have speculated that Geingob's non-attendance was due to him not wishing to recognise //Garoëb as the traditional leader of the Damara people.

"The President accepted the invitation, and confirmed to attend the [festival]. It was, however, discovered at the 11th hour that chief Justus //Garoëb is not recognised under the relevant laws of the country as a traditional leader. That being true, the President was unable to proceed to the planned festival," Aochamub stated.

The Namibian could not reach /Uruhe Justus //Garoëb for comment.