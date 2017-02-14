14 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: O'Sullivan to Bring Urgent Court Application After Arrest

Photo: News24
Paul O'Sullivan (Screenshot).

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan is expected to bring an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday night, to be released after he was arrested earlier.

His lawyers would ask the judge to enforce an earlier high order that police should not arrest him, but give him 48 hours to present himself to a police station, O'Sullivan's legal adviser Sarah Jane Trent told News24.

He was being booked into the Kameeldrift police station at 20:00, she said.

O'Sullivan's lawyer Willie Spies told News24 that 17 policemen in seven cars arrested him outside Afriforum's offices in Pretoria and took him to the Kameeldrift police station.

It was unclear what O'Sullivan had been charged with, Spies said.

Trent was with him when he was arrested. She said she followed police to make sure he was being taken to Kameeldrift.

Trent was arrested and held over the weekend. Police officers armed with R5 rifles and dressed in tactical response gear drove her around for hours on Friday. She had no contact with her lawyers.

In a video taken during O'Sullivan's arrest, Spies is heard reading out a high court order to arresting officer, controversial senior policeman Major General Ntebo "Jan" Mabula.

Spies said police are breaking a high court order between Police Minister Nathi Nhleko, acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, and Hawks boss General Berning Ntlemeza, not to arrest O'Sullivan but grant him 48 hours' notice to present himself to a police station.

Spies presented a copy of the high court order to Mabula.

Earlier on Monday, News24 reported Mabula had taken the lead in Phahlane's fight back against police watchdog Ipid, who are investigating him.

Mabula has a history of being involved in politically-motivated arrests. He was a close ally of former police commissioner Jackie Selebi and former police crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer could not immediately be reached for comment.

