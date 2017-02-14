Tanzania: Anti-Drugs Chief Lists His Priorities

Dar es Salaam — The newly appointed Commissioner General of Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority, Mr Rogers Sianga, yesterday highlighted three key areas of emphasis in the anti-narcotics war under his leadership.

He said the authority would put emphasis on cutting supply of drugs, minimise demand by educating the youth and general public, subjecting addicted Tanzanians to treatment at well-coordinated rehabilitation centres and the full implementation of the Drugs Control and Enforcement Act of 2015.

Mr Sianga who was speaking to the public for the first time since his swearing-in by President John Magufuli at State House on Sunday ordered that the 21 government officials who are alleged to have taken part in trafficking 21 tonnes of methamphetamine should be arrested, questioned and charged.

He also ordered submission of the list of magistrates, judges and state attorneys suspected of sabotaging drug cases to the office of the Chief Justice for impeachment.

Mr Sianga said his office would work hard to ensure supply of illicit drugs is combated, demand reduced and victims of drug addicts are rehabilitated in properly coordinated sober houses in the Mainland and Zanzibar.

"A war has been declared to marijuana growers and khat importers in Kilimanjaro Region. We know where the farms are located; we will fight the war in the same tempo without excluding Zanzibar because it is dangerous to fight this war without including the Isles" he said.

The drugs boss said the commissioner of operations, Mr Mihayo Msikela is finalising procedures to arrest, interrogate and prosecute government officers who made it possible the smuggling out of the country 21 tonnes of methamphetamine.

"Furthermore, magistrates and judges who have been delaying and sabotaging drug cases will be identified, handed over to authorities for further action; we want laws to be interpreted appropriately," he said.

The commissioner said the Drugs Control and Enforcement Act of 2015 allows them to seize monies and properties raised through narcotics business, warning that people whose houses are used to facilitate the trade would be reached.

During the meeting, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda handed the drugs chief a list of 97 people implicated in the narcotics business syndicate including business tycoons who have been operating from the era of Mzee Ali Hassan Mwinyi's presidency.

"These people are also shortlisted on the Interpol list. I believe after discussing with your subordinates, you will come with appropriate means of dealing with those on the list," Mr Makonda told the Commissioner.

In swift decision, Mr Makonda and Mr Sianga directed the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander, Mr Simon Sirro, to arrest two city businessmen, Mr Chid Mapenzi and Ayoub Mfaume Kiboko, who should be at the Central Police Station for questioning in connection to drugs trade.

Speaking about the list, Mr Makonda said it carries names of prominent people, including children of high ranking government officials and leaders who engaged in the business as agents.

"Their role is to clear obstacles at entry points such as the airports to let traffickers in. They therefore work through phones and get paid for that," he said.

He claimed that the mushrooming bureaux de change in the city aided the illicit drugs trade and money laundering.

He said Bank of Tanzania regulations allow a bureau de change to transact a maximum of $100,000 per day while those in Dar es Salaam handle up to $5 million.

"Why should we have more than 250 bureau de change in Dar es Salaam and over 400 countrywide? Airports are not complying with requirement to allow a specified amount of cash to be flown outside the country," he said.

He told the narcotics boss to note that Dar es Salaam has 50 illegal ports, 67 hotels hosting drug kingpins, 20 nightclubs operating drugs business apart of and 107 youth centres doing the same. He urged him to go after them.

Mr Makonda claimed that people criticising his approach are either beneficiaries (businessmen), relatives or friends of those involved, those have benefited or those with little understanding of the situation.

"They accused President Jakaya Kikwete of withholding suspects' names, now we have decided to expose the names and they are saying we are wrong," he said.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi regional chairman, Ramadhani Madabida said the ruling party was supporting the government's anti-drugs clampdown, for it is one way to implement the CCM Manifesto.

"The Manifesto pledged to establish the anti-drugs authority, increase medication and establish well-coordinated rehabilitation centres, empower civil society organisations to educate the public and enact a new law on drugs," he said, adding:

Earlier, RPC Sirro said the police have arrested a total of 311 suspects in the last 12 days of the operation. He said 117 were caught with exhibits and will face a total of 42 charges, 194 were caught without exhibit and 48 investigation files have been opened.

"A total of 544 pellets of cocaine and heroin have been seized, 438 sticks of marijuana and 21 others of khat were confiscated. Only 32 people out of those ordered by the RC to appear obeyed, those who didn't comply will be hunted down, arrested and brought to justice" he said.

During the meeting, Bongo Flava artiste Khaleed Mohamed alias TID gave a testimony on his addiction to illicit drugs. He pleaded for forgiveness and gave a pledge to support the war on drugs.

A heartrending testimony came from a 16-year-old girl who started using drugs five years ago after being persuaded by her boyfriend. She later engaged into prostitution before contracting HIV.