Tanzania: Mobile Cash Transactions Rise Five-Fold Over the Past Year

Dar es Salaam — The amount of cash transacted across networks of mobile phone platforms reached Sh988.9 billion during the second half of last year as telecom firms become an increasingly important payment avenue, giving commercial banks a run for their money.

During a similar period in 2015, mobile phones registered only Sh178.1 billion in cross network money transactions.

In 2014, Tigo, Airtel and Zantel announced a pioneering interoperability agreement but in February last year, Vodacom joined them to boost financial inclusion and ostensibly, sent commercial banks back to their drawing board and strategised on how to remain relevant in the wake of new banking competitors that masquerade as telecommunication firms.

The money was sent--across networks--by some 17.02 million active users of mobile phone financial services, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) says in its latest Monetary Statement Policy (MPS).

Apparently, though--to a certain extent--massive mobile money transactions negatively impacted on operations of commercial banks, they, however, strengthened Tanzania's position as a leader in the region in terms of mobile money usage.

In its Financial Stability Report which was released in December 2015, the BoT pointed out that transactions on the platform (on network and across networks) grew from Sh32.076 trillion in the year ending in March, 2014, to Sh41.756 trillion in the same period in 2015.

In terms of liquidity - which had been a thorny issue since the government decided to transfer public institutions' deposits to the BoT - the MPS says it remained tight. Faced with dwindling deposits and threats from mobile phones in the wake of increasing non-performing loans, commercial banks embarked on a more cautious lending approach.

The illiquid situation, the BoT says, was also made complex due to low inflows of budget funds from development partners.

"These developments together with the transfer of public institutions' deposits to BoT contributed to liquidity tightness in the banking system during the period under review," reads MPS. That was why banks' lending to the private sector declined in the year ending December 2016 from 19.1 per cent in the year ending June 2016.