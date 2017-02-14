Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Abyei Is Sudanese Land. Any Sudanese Can Issue Identity Document in Abyei

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed that Abyei area is a Sudanese land, stressing that any Sudanese national can issue for himself identity documents in Abyei.

This came when he received Monday at the Republican Palace a delegation of the Sudanese Parliamentarian Women Group, led by the group's chairwoman, Wafa Mekki Al-Ieaissser.

President Al-Bashir has called on the parliamentarian women body to continue supporting the national dialogue outcome and to inform about it in the states toward boosting the national unity and loyalty and expanding the peace culture.

In a press statement, Wafa said that they informed the President of the Republic on the plans and programs of the Sudanese Parliamentarian Women and its participation regional and international forums, besides the ongoing arrangements to establish the African Parliamentarian Women Network for Peace and Diversity Management which be established in Sudan.