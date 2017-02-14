13 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UAE Jinan Investment Company Affirms Overcoming Challenges Faces Its Investments in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chairman of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Jinan Investment Company Mohamed Al-Otaiba has stressed transcending of all the challenges facing the company's investments in Sudan including land encroachment by finding compromised solutions enabling continuation of the work.

Al-Otaiba said, in statement to SUNA, that the company aims to raise the productivity efficiency for farmers to achieve remunerative return, pointing to the existence of full partnership with small farmers in the agricultural production, revealing that Jinan company contributes, by the provision of services, to raise and develop the capacity of farmers to achieve an optimum utilization of the resources from which they exploit only between 30-40%.

He also stressed existence of partnership with the state to develop production and realize more value-added to the Sudan exports.

Sudan

The Impact of Halayb Dispute On the Sudanese-Egyptian Relations

-Recent statements by Sudanese President Omar al-Beshir to the Arabiya satellite TV channel on the Sudan's relationship… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.