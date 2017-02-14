Sudan: UAE Jinan Investment Company Affirms Overcoming Challenges Faces Its Investments in Sudan

Khartoum — The Chairman of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Jinan Investment Company Mohamed Al-Otaiba has stressed transcending of all the challenges facing the company's investments in Sudan including land encroachment by finding compromised solutions enabling continuation of the work.

Al-Otaiba said, in statement to SUNA, that the company aims to raise the productivity efficiency for farmers to achieve remunerative return, pointing to the existence of full partnership with small farmers in the agricultural production, revealing that Jinan company contributes, by the provision of services, to raise and develop the capacity of farmers to achieve an optimum utilization of the resources from which they exploit only between 30-40%.

He also stressed existence of partnership with the state to develop production and realize more value-added to the Sudan exports.