Sudan: FM Phones His Chadian Counterpart

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, Monday made a phone call with his new Chadian counterpart, Hussein IbrahimTaha, during which he congratulated him for winning confidence of President Idris Debby, and affirmed his keenness to work with him to enhance the cooperation and coordination between the two countries on all the regional and international issues.
The new Chadian Foreign Minister has thanked the Foreign Minister and underlined that he would spare no effort to work with him for strengthening the relations between the two countries in all fields.