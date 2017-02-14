Sudan: Al-Basher Affirms Support to Development Projects in East Sudan

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has affirmed the state's support to all development projects in Eastern Sudan.

This came when the President met, Monday, at the Republican Palace, the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohammed Ahmed who said in press statements that the meeting discussed the necessity for implementation of the outcomes of the National Dialogue.

Musa has pointed out that the meeting has, also, discussed to issues pertinent to Eastern Sudan, particularly, Upper Atbara and setite Dam Project, describing it as vital and strategic project which will contribute to realization of the targeted economic development, in the East.