Sudan: Omer Ahmed Mohamed Sworn in As Attorney General

Khartoum — Omer Mohamed Ahmed was sworn in Monday at the Republican Palace before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, as the Attorney General for the Republic of Sudan, in the presence of the Deputy Chief Justice, Mahgoub Al-Amin and the Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Fadl Abdalla.

The newly appointed-Attorney General said in a press statement that President Al-Bashir has affirmed importance of the role of the Attorney General after the constitutional amendments which stipulated the separation of the position of the Attorney General from the Ministry of Justice.

He pointed out that President Al-Bashir has affirmed the necessity of coordination between the judicial bodies.