13 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Credentials of New Ambassadors

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday received at the Republican Palace the credentials of the new Ambassadors of Jordan, Zambia, Denmark, Albania, Azerbaijan and Malta, in presence of the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour.

In a statement to SUNA, the Foreign Minister said that President Al-Bashir has assured to the new ambassadors Sudan keenness to cement its relations with their respective country and to coordinate stances on the issues of mutual concern.

He said that President Al-Bashir has expressed his appreciation of the distinguished relations between Sudan and the countries of the new ambassadors.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors pledged to work for enhancing the cooperation between their countries and Sudan for realizing the mutual interest in all domains.

