Tanzania: Couple Jailed 20 Years for Ivory Smuggling

Dar es Salaam — The State intends to file an application seeking confiscation of property belonging to a couple who were sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for smuggling ivory worth over Sh2.2 billion.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, shortly after the judgment, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Biswalo Mganga, said the State could not stand aside as people benefited from illegal possession of government trophies.

"We will file an application with the court requesting the confiscation of the house used to store the elephant tusks," said Mr Mganga.

The judgment was delivered yesterday by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court.

Peter Kabi and Leonidia Kabi were convicted of three offences, namely participating in organised crime, unlawful possession of government trophies and engagement in illegal ivory trade.

The prosecution alleged that the accused were arrested on October 27, 2012 at their home in Kimara area within Kinondoni District in Dar es Salaam while in possession of 510 pieces of elephants tusks weighing 450.6 kilogrammes and five pieces of elephants bones, all worth Sh2.23 billion. They had no permit from the director of wildlife.

According to the prosecution, the tusks and bones came from 93 elephants. It was alleged that the accused were found with the national flag purporting to show that they were transporting the body of a soldier. Delivering his judgment, Mr Huruma Shaidi said that after considering the testimony of six prosecution witnesses and the defence he had concluded that the accused were guilty as charged.

He said the accused deserved punishment that would serve as a deterrent to others.

The accused will serve 15 years in jail for the first count and 20 years each for the second and third counts.

The sentences will run concurrently.