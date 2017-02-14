13 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Khartoum to Host Meeting of Committee for Coordinating Cooperation Between Councils of Political Parties in Africa, Asia and Latin America

Khartoum — The Khartoum-based Council of African Political Parties is due to host at Telecommunication Tower in Khartoum the first meeting of Committee for Coordinating Cooperation between Councils of Political Parties in Africa, Asia and Latin America during February 24-26.

The opening sitting will be addressed by the Chairperson of the Council of the African Political Parties, Chair of the Permanent Committee for Asian Political Parties and representative of the political parties in Latin America.

The meeting will discuss aspects of tripartite cooperation as well as listening to a lecture about the South-South cooperation that would be given by the Permanent Committee for Asian Political Parties.

The meeting would concluded by issuing Khartoum declaration.

