13 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Bakri Receives Chairperson of Pan-African Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in the Republican Palace Monday the Chairman of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Roger Nkodo.

Nkodo said in a press statement after the meeting that he briefed the First Vice - President on outcome of visit of the PAP delegation to the United States and the talks that the delegation has held with US officials on the lifting of sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The PAP Chairperson pointed out that revocation of sanctions would help Sudan achieve peace and development.

Sudan

The Impact of Halayb Dispute On the Sudanese-Egyptian Relations

-Recent statements by Sudanese President Omar al-Beshir to the Arabiya satellite TV channel on the Sudan's relationship… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.