Africa: Bakri Receives Chairperson of Pan-African Parliament

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in the Republican Palace Monday the Chairman of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Roger Nkodo.

Nkodo said in a press statement after the meeting that he briefed the First Vice - President on outcome of visit of the PAP delegation to the United States and the talks that the delegation has held with US officials on the lifting of sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The PAP Chairperson pointed out that revocation of sanctions would help Sudan achieve peace and development.