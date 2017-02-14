Sudan: Minister - Sudan Coordinates With UAE to Map Out Exchange Experience-Program

The State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud Ibrahim, announced that coordination is currently underway, in the Sudanese embassy, in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for drawing up a detailed experience exchange program with the UAE, according to the programs reviewed at Dubai World Government Summit for the benefit of the Sudanese experts in the context electronic government and administrative reform.
He told SUNA that Sudan participates in the summit with high level-delegation headed by Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform, Dr. Ahmed Babiker Nahar.