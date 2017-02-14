14 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: O'Sullivan Released From Custody

Photo: News24
Paul O'Sullivan (Screenshot).

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan was released from custody by order of the High Court in Pretoria late on Monday night.

Judge Francis Legodi ordered that the matter be struck off the roll. He reserved judgment on who would pay costs.

O'Sullivan was arrested outside Afriforum's offices in Pretoria earlier, and taken to the Kameeldrift police station, where he was charged with offences including fraud, intimidation, and extortion.

His lawyers then went to the high court to seek an urgent order for police to release him, and to comply with an earlier order that, should they want to detain him, he be given 48 hours to present himself to a police station.

Legodi rejected prosecutor David Mtsweni's request to amend the order to state that police could arrest O'Sullivan.

Quintus Pelser, for O'Sullivan, said police were in contempt of the order by arresting his client.

O'Sullivan's legal adviser, advocate Sarah Jane Trent, was arrested and held over the weekend. Police officers armed with R5 rifles and dressed in tactical response gear drove her around for hours on Friday. She had no contact with her lawyers.

During O'Sullivan's arrest, AfriForum's legal adviser Willie Spies read out a high court order to the arresting officer, controversial senior policeman Major General Ntebo "Jan" Mabula.

Spies said police were violating the order between Police Minister Nathi Nhleko, acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, and Hawks boss General Berning Ntlemeza, not to arrest O'Sullivan, but grant him 48 hours' notice to present himself to a police station.

Spies presented a copy of the high court order to Mabula.

Earlier on Monday, News24 reported Mabula had taken the lead in Phahlane's fight back against police watchdog IPID, who is investigating him. O'Sullivan is also investigating Phahlane for alleged corruption.

Mabula has a history of being involved in politically-motivated arrests. He was a close ally of former police commissioner Jackie Selebi and former police crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

News24

