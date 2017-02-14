13 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Receives Minister of Communications and Information Technology

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has stressed necessity of the participation of companies operating in the telecommunication field to in supporting the infrastructures at remote areas.

This came when he received in the Republican Palace Monday the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr Tahani Abdalla.

Dr. Tahani said in a press statement after the meeting that she briefed the Vice - President of the Republic on the plans and programs being implemented by the ministry in the past period, besides development of comprehensive service in the states.

The minister said that she also informed the Vice - President on outcome of the Arab Regioanl Forum which took place in Khartoum as well as the ministry's efforts to set measures for the effects of lifting of US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The Minister of Communications, meanwhile, revealed that Sudan would partake in Mobile International Conference which will be held in Barcelona, Spain, at the end of current February.

