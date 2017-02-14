Kenya: State Denies MP's Claims of Torture of Herders in Laikipia

The government has intensified a disarmament operation in Laikipia County following recent violent invasions on private farms and ranches by herders.

At the same time, the State has denied claims by an MP that security agencies are torturing residents of Samburu origin in Laikipia.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo Monday denied the torture claims made by Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel, saying the operation is aimed at evicting all illegal grazers who have invaded private ranches and conservancies in the area as well as recover guns held illegally by civilians.

Mr Lempurkel, who claims that his kinsmen who are residents of Laikipia are being tortured and harassed by security agencies in the area, has threatened to sue the government at the East African Court of Justice for allegedly contravening human rights.

OPERATION TO CONTINUE

However, the government has declared that the on-going operation in Laikipia will continue despite opposition from the MP.

On Sunday, Mr Lempurkel faulted the exercise claiming residents were being tortured by security agencies in the pretext of evicting herders from the county.

But on Monday, Mr Musiambo said the operation aims at restoring peace in the area and recovering illegal firearms in the hands of criminals.

"We are targeting only criminals and no innocent people will be harassed," he told the Nation in an interview.

"The government will not sit back and tolerate open defiance of the law. The herders must return to their areas of abode," he firmly stated.

Mr Lempurkel said he will be liaising with other leaders from Kenya and East Africa to sue the government in the Arusha-based court over its atrocities on the pastoralist community.

HERDERS INVADE RANCHES

Herders from neighbouring counties of Samburu, Isiolo, Baringo and West Pokot have in the past two months invaded private ranches and conservancies, mainly in Laikipia North and West, with thousands of their cows, goats and sheep, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The security operation was intensified following the shooting of two police officers in the area last week.

In the first incident, Laikipia West OCPD Merengo Moherai was shot while on a mission to recover stolen animals.

The OCPD Mr was shot in the chest by armed herders as he led an operation to recover cows that had been stolen from Kifuku ranch in the outskirts of Rumuruti Town in Laikipia West.

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer was also shot and injured by armed illegal grazers at Miteta on Thursday evening.

The invasions which started in Laikipia North have spilled over to Laikipia West and East where a trail of destruction of property has been experienced.