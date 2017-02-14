Arusha — The CCM party in Arusha Region yesterday announced that 1,520 members would be stripped of membership.

However, some including a member of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) in Meru District, Mr Julius Mungule, are against the move.

An exercise of transferring executives at different levels in the region has also started.

Arusha District CCM Secretary Feruz Bano has been transferred to Tanga Region and his position has been taken by Lucia Mweru.

Speaking to reporters yesterday at the CCM Hall in the region, the regional party's Acting Secretary, Omar Billay, said they had been removed by the CCM Central Committee because of their disloyalty to the party.

The others who have faced the ame fate include Arusha DistrictNEC member Mathias Manga and Arusha District chairman Wilfred Soileli.

According to Mr Billay, the chair of CCM's Women Wing in Meru District, Anna Nanyaro, has also been stripped of her position.

The axe has also fallen on Karatu District UVCCM chairperson Sebastiana Maasai and a member of the party's general meeting and Meru District's political committee, Mr William Sarakikya.

A member of the UVCCM Implementation Committee in Meru District, Mr Aziza Mfundo; a member of CCM's general meeting, Ms Evaline Nanjway and a member of Arumeru District's Implementation Committee, Ms Salome Samweli, have also been removed.

However, the expelled members of the party told the The Citizen that they were against the decision and denied any involvement in disloyalty, pledging to appeal to the CCM Executive Committee.