A ONE-year-old boy drowned in a bucket of oshikundu at Ondimbwa village in the Oshana region on Thursday.

According to a police crime and incident report issued yesterday, one-year-old Dimbulukweni Lukas fell into the bucket containing the traditional drink and drowned. The next-of-kin have been informed.

Police also reported that three people allegedly committed suicide between Wednesday and Friday last week. Selma Martin (54) was found dead with two scarves tied tightly around her neck on the evening of Wednesday, 8 February, at Elago Village, Onayeni area in the Oshana region. No suicide note was left, and the next-of-kin have been informed.

Benyameni Povanu Fillipus' (20) body was found hanging from a tree with a steel wire tied around his neck. The next-of-kin have been informed, and no suicide note was left.

The body of Thomas Elago (48) was found hanging in his room on Friday, 10 February, at a village in the Uukwuyi Uushona area. Police investigations continue.

In other incidents, Henry Dirk (28) was stabbed and died at Keetmanshoop on Wednesday, 8 February. Police report that the incident happened at Boy Bar in the town's Ileni location. Two suspects have been arrested, and police investigations continue.

Police are furthermore investigating the death of Axarob Khamigaib (age unknown), who was run over by a Windhoek-registered Toyota Passo, which was travelling from Tsumeb to Oshivelo. The deceased's next-of-kin have been informed.

In another vehicle accident, Moses Festus (13) died on Thursday, 9 February, when a relative reversed a vehicle while Festus was seated on the tow-bar. He died instantly. Police investigations continue.