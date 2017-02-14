Tanzania: Army Man in Police Hands for Transporting Khat

Tanga — The heat of the drive against drug abuse and trade is continuing to take its toll on several people, including members of security forces. This time around it has fallen on a corporal of Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), who has been arrested by the police in Tanga, while transporting khat.

According to Tanga Regional Police Commander Benedict Wakulyamba said the soldier would appear before the court anytime from now. He said the arrest of the soldier was an indication that the Police Force would arrest anybody dealing with the sale or use of narcotics without due regard to his or her position.

Commander Wakulyamba said the corporal was nabbed by the police in Ambaoni on the Tanga-Horohoro Road with three bundles of khat. Reports show the Horohoro-Tanga Road has been a major route used by smugglers of khat originating from Mombasa.