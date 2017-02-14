Tanzania: Nape's Advice to Journalists

The Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Nape Nnauye, yesterday called upon journalists to give their suggestions on amendment of relevant laws and regulations.

He said this yesterday during World Radio Day commemoration coordinated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in Dar es Salaam.

The commemoration was attended by various media stakeholders, including radio technicians from community radios who underwent a seven-day course organised by Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation and Unesco.

Mr Nnauye said the media had the ability to create a conducive working environment through speaking out on aspects of laws which hinder their activities and which were likely to slow down the growth of the industry in general.

He urged the media to shun the mistaken belief that all government information was classified and thus out of reach.