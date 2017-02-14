13 February 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Telephonic Discussions With President Trump of U.S.

President Jacob Zuma and President Donald Trump of the United States of America held a telephone conversation this afternoon, 13 February 2017 at the request of President Trump.

President Zuma congratulated President Trump on his election as the 45th president of the United States of America.

The two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries. There are six hundred US companies in South Africa and strong trade relations between the two countries.

The two Presidents also discussed the need to work together on multilateral issues as well especially the quest for peace and stability on the African continent.

Issued by: The Presidency

