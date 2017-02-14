Kenya: Simbas Drop Two Places to Sit 24th in Rankings

14 February 2017

Nairobi — The national 15s team dropped two places to sit 24th in the latest rankings released by World Rugby.

The Kenya Simbas, whose last assignment was the 34-10, win over Hong Kong in August last year at Nairobi's RFUEA Grounds have 59.28 points.

The Jerome Paawarter's side was overhauled by Germany who climbed to 22nd on 60.73 points courtesy of a shock 41-38 win over Romania in Rugby Europe Championship action on Saturday.

World Champions New Zealand remains top of the global rankings with 94.78 points while South Africa are places sixth to top the African continent followed by 19th ranked Namibia.

Zimbabwe (37th), Senegal (39th) and Uganda (43rd) round off the top five continental teams.

The Simbas do have an opportunity to improve on their rankings when they play Uganda in Elgon Cup first leg in Kampala on June 10 before meeting the Rugby Cranes in the return fixture a fortnight later, a clash that also marks the start of the Africa Cup where fixtures against Tunisia, Senegal, Zimbabwe and Namibia are also lined up.

